After finding out my grandma was suffering through rapid macular degeneration, it took me an embarrassingly long time to ask this question. Apparently, as her eyesight worsened, she went from lengthy bedtime reading with dim lighting to, “If I sit outside on a sunny afternoon, I can read with a magnifying glass.”
Do you know any avid readers? People whose appetite for new books seems insatiable? Where daily reading is a prized routine, earned after hours of hard work?
These are my grandparents. In fact, reading equates to relaxation for them while the concept of rest is difficult in general. Was Grandma ever sitting still if she could no longer read?
I started looking for options. Any large-print paper books had font sizes that were far too small. If she read on a computer or tablet, she could adjust the font size as much as she wanted, but not being tech-savvy, Grandma wouldn’t be able to navigate that option alone.
Grandpa could help but “poke screens,” as he calls them, are his nemesis – and that of any family member enlisted to assist.
When Grandpa had an iPad, accidental touches led to deleted emails, unwanted purchases, and frustrated phone calls. Subtle underlined text became a trap to bury him in link after link, like one nesting doll swallowed by others, forever entombed online.
Dramatic, I know. But anyone who helps someone struggling with technology regularly will understand. When your phone rings, you ask yourself, “Do I have time to answer this right now?”
My Grandma needed an option with few bells and whistles. A basic e-reader, right? No. I realized I needed something simple but with bright backlighting and the capability to make the font huge and bold. Any small screen would have too few words per page. After a lot of research, I settled on the Kindle Oasis. This e-reader was light, had an ergonomic hold and physical buttons for page turning, if needed.
A librarian’s version of an eye doctor visit followed. Which font was best? How large did it need to be? How bold? How bright? Did Grandma want to read portrait or landscape style?
I saved her preferences as a custom setting and turned off all unnecessary features where I was able. I also set the e-reader to connect to my grandparents’ phone, as their hotspot is their internet source. This allows me to send Grandma books and control content remotely, with permission to access her Amazon and library accounts.
Perhaps you or someone close to you has worsening vision. An e-reader like this could be an option. My system is somewhat complex, especially since I send Grandma free library e-books, but it brings me joy to be able to help her in this way.
Once the books are downloaded, it’s usually smooth sailing from there. Aside from the occasional phone call, I do checkups on the device – cleaning the screen from snacking’s sticky fingers, removing accidental text clippings, etc.
The more I thought about Grandma’s vision, the more I realized how much it must be affecting her quality of life. What about her letters? (I doubted people were sending her cards written in giant Sharpie.) Her recipes? Her watercolor painting? Were there other sight options?
If an e-reader is too complicated, consider getting a 20x or 30x magnifying glass with LED lighting. This was an easy gift choice, and both my grandparents now use these devices daily.
Maybe your loved one is past the point of eyesight being a possibility. Consider reaching out to the Wisconsin Talking Book and Braille Library, which provides talking books and Braille materials postage-free through the mail to eligible Wisconsin residents. Regular audiobooks or downloadable audiobooks from your local library would also be a possibility.
Don’t forgo stories and knowledge because of life changes! Being my Grandma’s personal librarian gives me chances to visit, too. One night, as I sat at her counter doing an e-reader checkup, she bustled about the kitchen baking. Her favorite ‘50s recipe book lay open, the magnifying glass resting on the page.
Hot iced gingerbread cake was never so sweet.