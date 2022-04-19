“If I can’t do it perfectly, I won’t bother.”
This mentality is a stumbling block which prevents many of us from confronting our role in the current environment. Perhaps you suffer from eco-anxiety, and feelings of helplessness lead to a personal strategy of, “Just don’t think about it. There’s nothing I can do.”
Looking to be greener but don’t know where to begin? Join the library’s free 2022 Green Challenge today! The program runs from April 1 through May 8. People can participate in the challenge by completing activities focused on following environmentally-friendly practices.
One person per household can sign up and track progress on a web and mobile app called Beanstack. Each completed activity earns your household an entry ticket to win prizes, like green products, outdoor experiences, garden center gift cards, and more!
Some of the activities include: cleaning up a green space, growing something, learning how to recycle properly in your area, reading about endangered animals, fixing or reusing something, and exploring a new natural area. Many of these have helpful links where you can find further information, like a Pellitteri recycling cheat sheet that will help reduce contamination within your recyclables! Complete as many activities as you like.
Changing our normal routines can feel overwhelming, especially if you assume “going green” has to be an immediate overhaul of your entire life. Participating in this challenge is one simple way of choosing a place to start, while recognizing it takes time to develop new habits.
Or if you’ve determined that one greener choice is incompatible with your lifestyle, pick another one as your focus.
For example, I confess that I do not like dandelions. I’m sorry! It is less about having the perfect lawn (my eventual goal is to get rid of most of my grass, as it supports very little biodiversity), and more about wanting other plants to thrive.
Because I know dandelions are a great source of food for early pollinators, I planted bulbs last fall that help fill the gap, like crocuses, snowdrops, grape hyacinths, etc. I have also planted apple and pear trees. So, if you are a perfect lawn person, consider what you might be able to do with the rest of your space instead.
Try planting a patch of wildflowers, even a small one. This area will thrive like nothing else in your yard. If you pause and observe this space, you will see an unbelievable number of insects, pollinators you didn’t even know existed, and butterflies gliding flower to flower.
Leave the seedheads in the fall and watch the birds feast. They will come back in the spring and finish them off, swooping at one another to win the last one. The simplest way of helping is to do nothing and allow a wild space in your yard.
Maybe you long for a large green space where you can grow your own produce, but you’re limited to a balcony, while all around you people’s yards seem like wasted potential. Have you considered a few well-placed pots? Or think about your vertical space.
With support, an indeterminate tomato will grow up, and up, and up!
If we understand where our food comes from and how much effort it takes for it to reach our tables, we can appreciate what really goes to waste when we allow that cucumber to rot in the back of the fridge. Many of the activities in the challenge focus on protecting and using what we have already.
As much as I rolled my eyes at my mother for washing our plastic sandwich bags when I was young, I now understand the need to take care of the plastic we’ve created – while seeking to reduce its use and dominance in our life. Similarly, while switching to other products like soap bars and wool dryer balls, make sure you use up what you have first.
Don’t create more waste in the process. Make what you have last.
As we transition to spring, and those earliest flowers appear overnight, remember the Green Challenge. Start somewhere. Join today! Visit veronapubliclibrary.beanstack.org or the Beanstack app on your mobile device to sign up.