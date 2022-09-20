Rural voices: Road repairs have silver lining

Weather Alert

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 300 PM CDT FOR EAST CENTRAL DANE AND NORTHWESTERN JEFFERSON COUNTIES... At 239 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Deerfield, or near Marshall, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Public. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include... Lake Mills, Deerfield, Cambridge, Lake Ripley and Rockdale. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. && HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN; WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH

The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Northwestern Walworth County in southeastern Wisconsin... Northeastern Rock County in south central Wisconsin... Southeastern Dane County in south central Wisconsin... Jefferson County in southeastern Wisconsin... * Until 345 PM CDT. * At 255 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Lake Mills to near Cambridge, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include... Whitewater, Fort Atkinson, Jefferson, Lake Mills, Milton, Edgerton, Johnson Creek, Palmyra, Cambridge, Lake Ripley, Lake Koshkonong, Rome, La Grange, Albion, Hebron, Sullivan, Utica, Rockdale, Busseyville and Helenville. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. && HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN; WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southwestern Ozaukee, Milwaukee, northern Walworth, northern Rock, northwestern Racine, Waukesha, southeastern Dane, southern Washington, Jefferson and southeastern Dodge Counties through 345 PM CDT... At 248 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Germantown to near Dousman to near Oregon. Movement was east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Milwaukee, eastern Madison, Waukesha, Janesville, West Allis, Wauwatosa, New Berlin, Brookfield, Greenfield, Menomonee Falls, Oak Creek, Muskego, Watertown, Mequon, South Milwaukee, Cudahy, Whitewater, Whitefish Bay, Greendale and Pewaukee. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN; MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH