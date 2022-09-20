Rural voices: Road repairs have silver lining

Dairy breakfasts are a revered summertime tradition across Wisconsin, an annual celebration and affirmation of the rural way of life in a state known as “America’s Dairyland.”
But this year the popular dairy breakfast in Blanchardville was canceled after organizers decided that a spate of road and bridge repairs would make it difficult for people to even get to the June 11 event.
With numerous roads being resurfaced or replaced and seven bridges throughout the county needing upgrades, many of the 3,000 people who typically attend the annual dairy breakfast simply wouldn’t have been able to travel to it, at least not without significant delays, organizers said.
Having so many road and bridge projects underway simultaneously is both positive and negative, said Kriss Marion, who operates Circle M Market Farm Bed & Breakfast just outside of Blanchardville. The cancellation of the dairy breakfast, one of the county’s more popular events, was a sign of the relatively rough state of the county’s transportation network, she said.
But having so much work at once also is evidence that much-needed repairs are occurring, thanks to federal funding, said Marion, who is a Lafayette County Board supervisor.
“It’s good to see a lot of this work finally happening,” Marion said. “I mean, when you put things off for decades, in the end you are going to have a lot of emergencies all at once.”
Road and bridge repairs have been needed for years, Marion said. But those fixes happened at a slow pace – or often didn’t happen at all – because the county lacked enough money to keep up. However, that is changing, thanks to federal dollars made available to the county, most notably through the $1 trillion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, known as the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL) approved by Congress in November. BIL provides $1 trillion for infrastructure investment across the U.S., including about $5.5 billion for roads and bridges in Wisconsin.
Road and bridge construction will help not only provide smoother rides but will benefit the region’s economy as well, Marion said. Transportation repairs mean jobs, and other infrastructure spending is having a positive impact, she said. For example, federal money is being used to lay fiber that expands much-needed high-speed internet connections in the decidedly rural region where she lives, where broadband has been lacking.
County highway commissioners statewide are applying for a piece of Wisconsin’s share of BIL funding. The funding process, overseen by the state, is competitive, and the need is large, given applications received during the first round of BIL funding for Wisconsin roadways announced in June. Of the 306 requests received, just 40 were granted. Even more project requests were solicited for the second round of disbursements, state officials said.
People are optimistic that BIL funding, on top of county and state expenditures, will lead to significant infrastructure improvements throughout Wisconsin. While the unusually high amount of road and bridge construction this summer has caused traffic delays, it is a sign of much-needed improvements.
“There is a ton of construction happening, and more planned, and that is a good thing,” Marion said. “The dollars are coming in from the federal government, and we are seeing evidence in every direction of the significant investment.”