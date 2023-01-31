The Verona Area School District (VASD) keeps safety and security our top priority. We want our students and staff to learn and work in an environment where they are safe and they feel safe.
For these reasons, we utilize many security measures that add to the safety of the district.
This school year, we hardened the secured entrances at those schools needing them to ensure no one has easy access to our facilities. We added an extra layer of teaching with classroom doors closed and locked in case of an intruder.
The VASD follows the Wisconsin Office of School Safety Act 143 requirements, including critical incident planning and drills. We utilize preventative measures like threat and suicide risk assessments to catch what could be a critical incident before it happens and take proactive measures to maintain safety.
We use hundreds of cameras, timed locked doors, and a visitor management system at each site. Our security team completes routine door checks, building sweeps, and camera checks and works tirelessly to build relationships with staff and students that lead to prevention. We can even deploy a security drone with infrared imaging and a high-definition camera to aid search and rescue.
The VASD appreciates our strong collaborative partnership with the Verona Police Department and Fitchburg Police Department and how they assist in keeping our district safe. VASD’s Emergency Preparedness and Violence Prevention Workgroup includes VASD staff and first responders from the Verona Police Department, the Fitchburg Police Department, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), and the Secret Service.
The group meets regularly to pre-plan our response to active threats and other emergencies. In addition, we work with both departments regularly on investigations, calls for service, event support, and participation in school activities.
A few times per week, some company tries to sell us more building hardening mechanisms, facial recognition software, weapon detectors, complex visitor management systems, and the list goes on and on. While all of these products are important when considering security, there is one factor, one idea that is critical to safety and security.
It is more important than increasing ways to harden physical security or purchasing more technology. That factor is creating a culture of mindfulness.
Creating a culture of mindfulness in safety and security is one of the best forms of effective, proactive security. We have intentionally created this culture because when everyone is mindful of safety and security and practices this mindfulness, it becomes contagious.
When safety and security mindfulness spreads across the district, we have, in essence, created a culture where everyone is doing their part to keep each other safe.
When each student, staff, and community member adopts a mindset toward safety and security, that is far more effective than a piece of equipment.
Whenever you have thousands of students and staff, mindful of their surroundings, mindful to lock and not prop doors open, mindful of not letting nonstudents or unapproved visitors in the building, mindful to report suspicious behavior, mindful to advocate against bullying, mindful to implement restorative practices, mindful to be kind, mindful of inclusivity, and overall mindful of supporting each other, we have created a culture of safety that will last for years to come.