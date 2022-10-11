The Verona Area School District (VASD) is continuing our commitment to being the national model for educational excellence grounded in equity.
As a student-centered organization, we recognize every staff member as an educator. While many of our world-class educators are making the magic happen in the classroom, there is a cadre of educators working outside of the classroom. These educators include staff in Finance, Buildings & Grounds, Human Resources, Food Services, Natatorium & Aquatics, Safety & Security, and Athletics & Activities.
The role of the deputy superintendent is to oversee these business and operations functions and serve as the second-in-command in the VASD. I am honored to serve in this role with a truly remarkable team of educators and an amazing community.
In the role of deputy superintendent, I work closely with our finance department. Our team is deeply familiar with the Nov. 8 operational referendum. VASD and our community value rich programs and specialized services, robust curricular offerings, desirable staff-to-student ratios, and retaining and recruiting high-quality educators.
The operational referendum seeks to support these priorities.
The VASD, along with all Wisconsin school districts, is faced with balancing a budget with cost-of-living increases of 4.7%. This must be accomplished with no new recurring funding authority from the State of Wisconsin. The district needs approval from taxpayers in building a long-range operational and facilities plan that sustains high quality without impacting annual mill rates (taxing rates/ratios).
The VASD Board of Education is asking for different permission to spend the same amount of tax dollars annually, in turn, spending more on students, services, and programs and less on capital debt pre-payment. The district is able to do this with the lowest proposed mill rate, $11.78 for every $1,000 of home value, since 2017. This mill rate will be even lower when the board finalizes VASD’s budget in October.
When I became a science teacher 25 years ago, it was extremely difficult to get hired to a full-time teaching position in southern Wisconsin. Competition commonly meant accepting part-time or substitute positions just to get “a foot in the door.” Today, fewer people are entering the education field and some are leaving it completely.
VASD is currently a district where educators aspire to work. Fair compensation in a district where the community supports our educators will continue to make VASD a destination district, for educators and families alike, well into the future. Our schools are only as good as the educators in them and our community is only as good as our schools.
It has been wonderful meeting community members at our Referendum Information Sessions. A common question is “Why are so many school districts going to operational referendums?”
Historically high numbers of school districts across the state and in Dane County are going to an operational referendum this fall to seek voters’ permission to fund operational expenses. The only way this is possible is to receive voter approval to exceed the state revenue limit set by lawmakers every two years.
Public school funding is complex. Every school district receives funding permission from the state based on multiple factors. One factor is referred to as “per-pupil funding”. Simply put, the funding authority the state has provided on a per-pupil basis over roughly the last two decades lags far behind the cost of operating a school district on pace with inflation.
Our schools received no new revenue authority in our last two state budgets. The state’s approach to funding public education is the single greatest factor contributing to the increased prevalence of operating referendums in our state.
The VASD Board of Education has spent countless hours learning, scrutinizing, compromising, and eventually passing a balanced preliminary budget. This budget process included facing the aforementioned funding and budget challenges, record high inflation, and considering VASD’s unique position to pass a referendum without increasing the mill rate.
The board has prepaid capital debt (saving over $5.5 million in interest) and Tax Incremental District (TID) closures have yielded one-time payouts to VASD. The end product was two board-approved preliminary budgets, one for a passing referendum scenario and one for a non-passing referendum scenario.
Both of these passed budgets are balanced. The final budgets will be approved in late October.
The district needs approval from taxpayers to build a long-range operational plan that sustains community expectations of educational excellence in this historically tight job market and the state funding environment. Please exercise your right to vote on November 8, regardless of your decision to approve the upcoming referendum question.
I join all the members of the VASD staff in sharing how grateful I am to serve Verona area students, staff, families, and the community. I am happy to respond to any questions you might have about the referendum. Please share them with me at referendum@verona.k12.wi.us