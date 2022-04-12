“He is not here. He has risen!”
What’s Easter all about? Bunnies, bonnets, brunch? Or is Easter about something more?
What does Easter mean? An excuse to sell more candy, a day to spend time with family? Or does Easter mean something more?
God’s angel answered those questions in one word, at least one word in the original language. He has risen! That’s what Easter is all about. He has risen! That’s what Easter means. He has risen!
Don’t worry. We’ll unpack more of what those three words, “He has risen!” mean. But let’s start there. He has risen. That’s what Easter is all about. He has risen. That’s what Easter means. He has risen!
He has risen! This is the central fact of the Christian faith. Christians don’t worship a dead guy. He has risen! Christians don’t follow a legend. Christians follow a living Savior! He has risen! Christians don’t just keep Jesus alive by remembering him. Christians celebrate a fact: he has risen!
And yes, Christians recognize and admit that this fact, “He has risen!” is hard to believe. Those wonderful women who were following Jesus were wondering, confused, perplexed by the word, “He has risen.” Maybe you are in the same boat.
He has risen? Really? Dead people don’t rise. The first reports of Jesus’ resurrection seemed like nonsense. The apostles, people who had listened to Jesus for three years, including Jesus’ own predictions of his suffering and death, to them, the words seemed like nonsense.
The words of trusted friends, who had first-hand, eyewitness testimony, those words seemed like nonsense. That’s why God’s angel had to say, “He has risen!” It’s why those words need repeating, “He has risen!”
There’s other evidence that Jesus rose from the dead, but no evidence convinces like the words, “He has risen!” We can point to the rolled away stone, but that could have been done by grave robbers.
We can point to the fact that the women didn’t find the body of the Lord Jesus, but someone could have stolen his body away. That was a popular story then and there are people who still believe that today.
We can point to the apostles themselves, doubters when they first heard. But the appearance and the assurance of the risen Jesus changed their doubt to faith. These same doubters then gave up their lives rather than give up their witness. They gave their lives for this good news, “He has risen!”
People don’t give up their lives for lies. No one has produced the body of the Lord Jesus. He has risen! No one has given other evidence than this, “He has risen.” Yes, there may be doubt at first, wondering, puzzlement, but the testimony of the apostles, the words of the angel, the appearances of the living Jesus all point to this fact: He has risen!
So what does this mean? Allow me to focus on this: Easter makes sense of suffering.
Jesus had to suffer in order to die. He had to die in order to rise. He had to rise to defeat death.
Without the suffering and death, the resurrection doesn’t happen. Without the resurrection, the suffering makes no sense.
But when you put the two together, suffering and death, plus resurrection, now they both make sense. The suffering and death sets up the victory over death. The resurrection shows the suffering and death was necessary. The suffering and death had to happen.
The suffering and death was part of God’s greater plan to defeat death. He has risen makes sense of suffering, for Jesus.
He has risen makes sense of suffering, for you. Suffering is not the end of the story. Christians believe that rising from the dead is the end of the story. Suffering sets a person up for resurrection.
Suffering makes a person more like Jesus who suffered. Suffering was part of God’s greater plan for Christ. Suffering is part of God’s greater plan for Christians.
The death of every Christian, it drew those people closer to Jesus. It had them confessing, “How could you possibly get through this without Jesus?” The assurance, Jesus has risen and so my loved one has risen made sense of the suffering.
My loved one isn’t suffering anymore. As a Christian, I look forward to not suffering anymore. He has risen makes sense of suffering. Easter makes sense of suffering.
I’m so glad I have had the chance to share these messages with you. Sadly, this will be my final one, as I have accepted a call to a church in Cary, North Carolina.
I will always hold the people and community of Verona near and dear in my heart. Thank you!