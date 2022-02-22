I recently lost a friend due to COVID. He wasn’t that old, just turned 60. Just starting to enjoy his grandchildren, nearing full retirement, spending more time in the winter in Florida.
It’s tough to lose a friend that young, and just a few years older than I am. Yes, he was a church member. But I saw him lots more than on Sunday morning.
He was an active church member, but I saw him more than just at official church events. He was a friend. And it hurts to lose him, to miss him.
I’m not alone in missing my friend. He had about 600 friends attend his visitation and over 200 attend his funeral service. More than once, someone asked, “Why? Why would God let this happen to someone so young, someone with so much energy, someone who has impacted so many people, had so many friends? Why?”
Can I let my friend tell you what he told me during his life? Can I allow him to share with you some of God’s answers, which my friend learned from the Bible and treasured every day of his life?
These answers, found in italics below, were the basis of my friend’s life and his assurance in death. They are taken from the Bible book of Isaiah, chapter 57, if you want to read more on your own.
The righteous are taken away to be spared from evil. My friend never claimed he was righteous, or right with God, by what he himself had done. My friend took comfort that Jesus, his Savior, had given him righteousness.
My friend was happy to wear that righteousness that Jesus gave. And that righteousness gave him comfort, even when dying.
My friend was taken away to be spared from evil. I’m a little jealous of my friend. He won’t suffer if there’s another pandemic. He won’t know about the next synagogue standoff, the next once-in-a-lifetime volcano. He won’t know about all the bad news that makes the news. My friend is spared from evil.
Those who walk uprightly enter into peace. My friend didn’t always walk uprightly. He could have one or two too many. He could make the inappropriate joke. He wasn’t perfect. But that just made my friend treasure the peace of Jesus that much more.
My friend trusted in Jesus to be his peace. My friend heard week after week the message of angels at the birth of Jesus: “Peace on earth.” My friend heard, and believed, again and again the words of Jesus, “Peace be with you.”
My friend held close to his heart, some of Jesus’ final words: “Peace I leave with you. My peace I give you.” My friend sang over and over, “Let me depart in peace.” My friend got to depart to his earthly home in peace and depart to his heavenly home in peace. My friend had his family gathered by his side in his final minutes. They actually were urging him to let go and finally be at peace.
Why would God let this happen? My friend believed he was spared from evil. He was confident he entered into peace. And finally, they find rest as they lie in death. My friend was not good at resting while on earth.
He was busy, and active and doing and sometimes worked 100 hour weeks. His last days were not days of rest, struggling to breathe, gasping for air. But now, at least my friend and I believe, his soul is at rest. He is done with his work on Earth. He is now resting with God in heaven.
I believe God has given my friend work to do. My friend was the first one to greet you when you came to church, or when you saw him anywhere else. One of my friend’s sons said, “If dad is greeting people in heaven, he probably will keep talking to them at the pearly gates and won’t let them get too far in.”
Why? Why would God let this happen? My friend is now spared from evil. My friend has entered into peace. My friend has found rest as he lies in death. My friend and his family have found great comfort and three great answers from God to the big why question.
Why? To be spared from evil. To enter into peace. To find rest.