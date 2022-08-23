The Verona Area School District (VASD) is a place where all educators are valued and uplifted. To ensure that our educators have the energy and support they need to continue to nurture magic in the classroom, we strive to provide a professional, resource-rich, respectful, and emotionally safe environment.
When we create these conditions for and with our educators, they will thrive. And our district’s students will thrive.
On September 1st and 2nd, as more than 5700 students arrive at school, the VASD is prepared to provide a world-class education to our emerging scholars. Our educators have a wealth of educational knowledge and experience.
As a student-centered organization, we recognize every staff member as an educator. We have an admirable balance of institutional knowledge and fresh innovation among our over 900 employees. Our educators have been drawn to our organization or stayed in VASD because of their student-centered and equity-focused approach to education.
In VASD, equity means that each student has access to the resources and educational rigor they need, at the right moment in their education, regardless of race, gender, ethnicity, ability, language, family background, or family income. Our educational equity focus informs our district-wide goal.
VASD’s Journey Toward Coherence
As we enter the 2022-23 school year, our district-wide goal, or our North Star, is to prepare all learners to thrive in a diverse, global society. Students and staff will utilize the power of collaboration to center disciplinary literacy across every learning environment. As educators, we understand the importance of literacy as a key driver to lifelong access to education.
Collaboration, as a conduit to healing and joy, is our transition from self-care to community care. It is our intentional strategy to ensure we create a culture where we take care of each other. In healing language, the word conduit means to channel energy to allow movement and change.
Collaboration goes deeper than merely working in the same space on the same things. It requires goal setting, which each school does through our Continuous Improvement Process. It calls for active and deep listening, problem-solving, reviewing solutions, and being compassionate, honest, and accountable with each other.
Disciplinary literacy refers to the ability to read, write, speak, listen, think critically, and perform across all learning environments. Disciplinary literacy integrates content that students learn in class with skills they acquire and their life experiences.
Most importantly, it is the foundation that supports students in creating a deeper understanding of what it means to be an active and informed person who is readily poised to participate in a global society.
Through this work, we are on a journey to coherence, or a shared depth of understanding about the purpose and nature of our work in our minds and actions individually and collectively (Fullan, 2018). Realizing coherence among actions will make our district-wide goal, our North Star, more measurable, scalable, and sustainable.
Our team will leave nothing to chance. We are not waiting for an external program, person, or resource to make change.
We are the change that we seek. With the high quality and the appreciable talent of the educators in the VASD, we will change lives. We will continue to make the magic of education happen in the classroom.
We are thankful that the Verona area is supportive of our three children, families,
community, and staff. We are connected in a tightly woven partnership where strong schools result in a strong community, and a strong community results in strong schools.
Let’s join together in support of all of our Verona Area School District educators to have a strong start and an amazing 2022-23 school year.