I was named the Director of Athletics for the Verona Area School District (VASD) in July 2019. It is an honor to come to work, serving our students and community through extracurricular activities.
Before arriving at Verona, I served in various roles at Valparaiso University, from coaching basketball to fundraising. During that time, I earned my Master's Degree in Sports Administration, which provided me with valuable experience and knowledge to navigate the daily challenges of leading an athletics department.
Throughout my tenure at VASD, I have been fortunate to work alongside talented coaches, staff, and administrators, highlighted by the extraordinary accomplishments of our athletic programs and student-athletes. Here are some of our 2022-2023 school accomplishments:
Fall Season:
Football Big 8 Conference Champions
Eleven (11) Girls Swimming WIAA State Qualifiers
Two (2) Boys Cross Country WIAA State Qualifiers
One (1) Girls Cross Country WIAA State Qualifier
Boys Soccer WIAA State Champions
Winter Season:
Girls Basketball Big 8 Conference Champions
Six (6) Boys Swimming WIAA State Qualifiers
Boys Hockey Big 8 Conference Champions and WIAA State Runner-Up
Girls Hockey Co-op WIAA State Runner-Up
Gymnastics Big 8 Conference Champions and WIAA State Champions
The Verona Area School District is continuing our commitment to being a national model for education-based extracurriculars built around equity. VASD is proud to provide opportunities for high-quality education-based athletics in partnership with the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association (WIAA), providing the foundation and resources to deliver education-based athletic opportunities effectively to our students and community, resulting in students acquiring the experience, skills, and abilities needed to graduate, pursue post-secondary education or career opportunities, and impact their communities.
As District Athletics and Activities Director, my role involves a proactive partnership with the WIAA, which emphasizes interscholastic athletics as a partner with other school activities in the entire education process by formulating and maintaining policies that cultivate the high ideals of good citizenship and sportsmanship. Our partnership allows our district to provide all students within our community with a positive and impactful education-based interscholastic sports experience that our students can cherish for the rest of their lives.
Interscholastic events are an extension of the classroom, playing a significant role in the lives of many of our youth. Interscholastic activities aid in students gaining essential life skills like teamwork, sportsmanship, pride, commitment, growth mindset, self-knowledge, creativity, discipline, wellness, interpersonal skills, confidence, cultural competence, and community connection. These activities offer our students a mechanism for healthy and productive fun, nurturing our youth physically and mentally.
When implemented appropriately, keeping the well-being of the entire student-athlete at the forefront, interscholastic events can help students achieve academic success. However, this is only achievable when academics remain the foundation for student-athletes.
Education-based athletics upholds that student-athletes measure success within the classroom first, translating into success on the playing surface within their respective sports. Students must succeed academically before they do athletically, and these student-athletes' academic and personal welfare must come first.
The VASD and its departments are committed to building programming centered around diversity, equity, and inclusion, serving our communities, and providing the necessary tools and resources to create professional relationships and produce results. In particular, the climate of interscholastic sports and education has changed these past few years, requiring organizations to adapt to provide the necessary educational, physical, and mental support and development opportunities for student-athletes, coaches, administrators, and the community.
It's vital that leaders like myself keep sight of the people involved, whether students, families, coaches, staff, key stakeholders, and the community.
My ability to serve others as VASD District Athletics and Activities Director is founded on transparent communication and constantly striving to build trusted relationships. Leadership is to motivate and help others achieve their personal, educational, athletic, philanthropic, and professional goals. The foundation of any professional relationship is understanding and respecting the diverse backgrounds we all originate from and ensuring we always remain culturally aware and responsive.
Cultural awareness is attainable when people take the time to learn and accept people for who they are, where they came from, and what they need to succeed. The role of every leader is to provide those entrusted with them with the tools and resources to grow and reach their full potential.
Equity must remain at the foundation, ensuring that we recognize the unique and different circumstances and challenges of those we serve and allocate the appropriate resources needed to achieve equal and exemplary outcomes.
The VASD is forward-thinking. We are constantly exploring new ways and opportunities to serve our students and community better, continually impacting the lives of our extraordinarily talented students throughout the District through education-based extracurricular activities.
Please show your support by visiting the VAHS Athletics and Activities webpage to explore the education-based extracurricular activities we offer and how our premiere coaches and staff positively impact our incredible students' lives each day.
Go Wildcats!