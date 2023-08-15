My wife, Penny, and I read to our kids every night when they were young. From infancy until they could read themselves, and even beyond that, we were active readers.
Somehow, picking up those books, putting the kids right beside us, sharing the stories and the imaginary characters – it just seemed right. And, in fact, it was the right thing to do. More and more research shows that early reading encourages brain development.
Let’s go into the science first, then a case study of a patient, and finally some suggestions.
The science shows that reading encourages brain development. These early interactive experiences with your child encourage synaptic development in the brain.
The synapses are the connections between neurons that allow us to think and do. These connections begin in the womb and prosper and grow exponentially during the first three years of life. Reading encourages this development.
Now, stay with me for a moment as we look at another concept called pruning. The brain goes through a process, just like when you prune a fruit tree to encourage it to bear more fruit. The brain does this with neurons.
Half of all our neuronal connections are pruned by the time we are 16 years old. Which ones get pruned and which ones do not appear to be related to our environmental exposure.
So when you read to your kids, you encourage brain development – that is, more synapses. And when you continue to read to them over time, it encourages those neuronal synaptic connections to stay active and vibrant and avoid pruning.
To illustrate this, let’s go to language. Infants’ brains are sensitive to all languages, especially during the first six months of development. Infants easily distinguish their mom’s voice from that of a stranger.
By the time a child is 1 year old, they become more sensitive to their “mother tongue.” The language that is spoken around the house becomes their primary language. By 6-12 months, the brain begins to become more sensitive to the sounds of this language.
Over time, they can lose the ability to discriminate sounds in other languages if they are not exposed to them. The brain is so efficient that it begins to prune synapses it’s not using and strengthen the ones it does use.
If your native language is Chinese, Vietnamese or Laotian tonal languages, those tonal neuronal connections flourish. If it’s English, Spanish or German, those are the ones that grow.
This language synaptic pruning has real world consequences. Kids ages 6, 7 and 8 can learn a second language so easily, but once you’re a teenager that ability has been shut down for most of us because of synaptic pruning. When a child learns two languages in early childhood, they usually speak both with good grammar and without an accent.
I can see this in our 6-year-old granddaughter, Bella, who lives in Wisconsin but whose mom is from Brazil and speaks to her mostly in Portuguese. According to our son, Zak, who learned Portuguese as an adult, Bella’s pronunciation and grammar formation is much better than his, even though he’s been speaking it longer. Of course she’s still talking like a 6 year old.
So how does this translate into why we should be reading to our children? The acquisition of language skills allows us to think better, think more abstractly, creatively, intellectually, constructively. Almost all the things we do are ultimately tied to language – at work, at home. Language and intellectual ability are intimately linked.
So I’ve established that reading to your kids is important. But what you read and how you read is important, too. Now, a story.
I have a colleague I’ve known for years. We were discussing this topic recently because he, like me, participates in a project called “Reach Out and Read.” If you want more information, just Google it – this is a great organization that encourages reading by providing books to kids in their well child visits.
So, he asked a dad of a young kid if he read to his kid every night. The dad said no, he didn’t. What was the dad’s occupation? Well, let’s just say he had Ph.D. Smart guy but lacking in common sense. He didn’t realize the importance of reading. Fair enough. When he was told to read to his kid, jumped on it.
He said, and I quote, “OK/ I have lots of technical material I need to read every night. I’ll just read it out loud to my child.” Interesting response. He was gently guided that this was not the right approach. It’s reading things to your kids that are appropriate to your kids – things that would interest them – fairy tales, animals, dinosaurs, I could go on and on.
The point is to read and interact with your kids, to stimulate their brain. Years ago, there was a video scam called Baby Einstein – the idea was to put your kids in front of the screen and run the video and they, too, could become an Einstein.
Nope. Didn’t work. Not that easy. It’s that connection between you and your child that does the magic.
My spin: Reading to your kids from birth on is critical nurturing that encourages IQ development, something we all want with our children. It’s right up there with breastfeeding and good childhood nutrition.
Stay well.