Connect with your past at the library

Summer is the perfect time for making memories. Graduations, weddings, family reunions, vacations!
What could be better?
Bonus: it is always fun to look back at photos and videos and relive those good times. Today, many of us quickly capture every small moment using our smartphones or other digital devices. We can easily take multiple photos or retake photos to get that perfect shot.
Capturing memories has come a long way since loading a camera with actual film and taking it to the Fotomat to be developed. More often than not, those photographs might be blurry, or someone has their eyes closed, but we still stuck them in a photo album to flip through months or years later. Unfortunately, a photo album can only be in one place at a time.
Videos can be challenging to access if you have the videotapes, but not that old camcorder. Another problem with older formats is how age can play such a significant role in their deterioration. Light or repeated handling may also damage photos beyond repair.
Fortunately, the Verona Public Library has a Personal Archiving Lab for in-library use. Patrons can digitize photos, video recordings, slides, and much more, save them to a flash drive or the cloud, and instantly have access to these memories. Contact the library and speak with a reference librarian to schedule an appointment. We will reserve a quiet space for you to work, provide instructions and guide you in using the equipment.
Once you get the hang of using the equipment, book any additional times you want, and we will set up the equipment and have it waiting for you. We often add new equipment to the Personal Archiving Lab, so if you don’t see your desired format, contact us, and we may be able to add it.
I have been fortunate enough to test-drive some of this equipment, and it is much less complicated than you may think. I digitized some Hi8 videos taken when my kids were little. Although it can be time-consuming, you can bring along a good book or something fun while the equipment does its magic.
Putting in a small amount of time can yield unexpected results. The digitized version of the videos I took home was hilarious (to me) and embarrassing (for them). Still, we all had a wonderful time watching. It was also poignant to reconnect with family members who are not with us anymore.
I happened across some old recordings of my dad, and hearing my dear old dad’s voice again was unbelievably touching.
Beyond the nostalgia of “remember when,” looking through old family memories can spark an interest in family history. Digging into family genealogy can also lead to meaningful conversations about family members and their unique stories. The library has an in-library use subscription to Ancestry so that you can find answers to some of your questions about your family tree.
The opportunity to preserve these precious memories from the ravages of time and changing technologies is a very special service the library offers. We look forward to helping you reconnect with the past!