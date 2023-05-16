Last year, there were several critical laws that were passed that every Veteran and every Veteran family needs to be aware of.
First, the Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxins (PACT) ACT. Second, the Dr. Kate Hendricks Thomas Supporting Expanded Review for Veterans In Combat Environments Act, also known as the Dr. Kate Hendricks Thomas SERVICE Act, and a third related bill, Making Advances in Mammography and Medical Options for Veterans (MAMOGRAM) Act.
The PACT Act affects millions of Veterans who have served in the military in Vietnam, the Middle East, and many locations and eras in between. There are over twenty new presumptive conditions including hypertension for those exposed to Agent Orange, several cancers due to the toxins in the middle east, oil fires, burn pits, chemicals, etc. Everyone who served in the United States military and was exposed to these toxins can (and should) file a disability claim with the VA.
It is highly recommended that Veterans go through a certified Veteran Service Organization to file a claim because these certified Veteran Service Officers (VSO) work on these claims daily. They know what the conditions are as well as what the VA will accept as proof of service and proof that the medical condition is service connected.
The VSO for Dane County is located at 210 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Ste 108, Madison WI 53703 and can be reached at(608-266-4158.
For more information about the PACT Act, visit va.gov/resources/the-pact-act-and-your-va-benefits/. There were more than 2.7 million Veterans who served in Vietnam and 1.9 million service members in Iraq and Afghanistan alone. These veterans and service members were exposed to toxins that have caused medical conditions, some of which are terminal including the cancers mentioned earlier.
Please spread the word that these veterans should file claims through the VA and seek healthcare through the Veterans Administration before it’s too late. We’re already too late for some families who have lost their loved ones far too early. For those families, if your loved one died from a condition caused by their service, please contact your local County Veterans Service Office to talk to them about Dependency Indemnity Compensation and other benefits that you may be eligible for.
The second act, The Dr. Kate Hendricks Thomas Supporting Expanded Review for Veterans In Combat Environments Act, also known as the Dr. Kate Hendricks Thomas SERVICE Act. This Act extends mammograms to female veterans who served in areas with burn pits no matter their age.
Dr. Thomas was a Marine deployed to the Anbar Province of Iraq in 2005. She tried for years to prove that her exposure to the toxins that she was exposed to while she was deployed caused her cancer. Unfortunately, Dr. Thomas died from her cancer a few months before this law was passed.
The third act, The Making Advances in Mammography and Medical Options for Veterans (MAMOGRAM), is not as well-known but is every bit as important as the PACT Act. It directs the VA to upgrade mammogram equipment to digital imaging, increase screenings for women who deployed to the Middle East, work with cancer centers in their region, etc.
The National Library for Medicine found that women that deployed to the middle east were three times more likely to develop aggressive forms of breast cancer than the general population.
Laws have also recently been passed to assist Veterans who struggle with mental health crises related to their service. When Service Members come back from war, they can’t unsee what they’ve seen. Every type of wound internal or external needs to be treated.
If we all encourage our veteran friends and family to speak to someone about their experiences maybe, we can avert crises where they contemplate taking their own lives.
Please get the word out to all veterans and their families. These veterans and service members went where they were told to go and did what our country asked of them, they deserve our help.
So, if you know of a veteran or family member that may benefit from one of these Acts, please encourage them to talk to the certified Veteran Service Organizations to see if they qualify for benefits.