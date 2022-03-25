As the Co-President of the Verona Area Education Association (VAEA), I am writing on behalf of the association with our support for Joe Hanes as one of the at-large seats on the Verona Area School Board.
I am a 17 year veteran special education teacher in the Verona Area School District (VASD). Because I have taught K-age 21 in the district, I understand what is necessary for the success of all students in the district. Joe Hanes believes that “success is built on a foundation of Equity, Mutual Respect, Cultural Responsiveness, the Pursuit of Excellence, and Shared Responsibility at School, at Home, and in the Community.” (VASD Mission Statement)
A Student’s success is a combination of “access to the resources and educational rigor they NEED, at the right moment in their education, regardless of race, gender, ethnicity, ability, language, family background, or family income.” (VASD Mission Statement) As a current Board member, Joe Hanes has shown commitment to these standards.
Joe Hanes has worked hard to engage parents and teachers to ensure that their voices are heard in the decisions that impact our students. He will collaborate and bring disparate groups together to reach compromise. Joe Hanes will ask questions, solicit feedback, and assure all perspectives are heard.
Joe Hanes is a strong advocate for students, as well as teachers. Please join the members of the VAEA on Tuesday, April 5 and vote for Joe Hanes for Verona Area School Board.
Sarah Greenlaw
Verona