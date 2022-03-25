My name is Tracy Dahl, and I am writing to encourage you to vote for Joe Hanes in the upcoming school board election. I am a long-time parent in the district, as well as a teacher with 26 years of experience, currently teaching in a neighboring district. I believe that this gives me a unique perspective to understand the qualities seen in excellent school board members, and Joe has them.
Joe understands the intricate needs that schools face. This includes not only academic needs, but also the social and emotional needs of students, administrators and teachers. The current school climate all over the U.S. is like nothing any of us have seen before, and Joe has a wealth of knowledge and experience to face what lies ahead. He has the courage and passion to be an advocate for all and will do the hard work of asking questions and listening to all stakeholders: community members, parents, teachers and support staff. These groups have endorsed Joe for these reasons.
The other candidate for this position has been quoted and involved in anti-LGBTQ activities in Verona related to St. Andrews church in 2008. This is not someone that I believe will make ALL students and staff feel welcome, as is listed in the district’s mission statement. As such, I do not believe she is a good fit for Verona schools.
Please join me on Tuesday, April 5th and vote for Joe Hanes for the at-large position on the Verona Area School Board.
Tracy Dahl
Verona