Things are troubling in the State Capitol right now. We need legislators who know what they’re doing, can get things done, and won’t be intimidated. My friend Mike Bare is running for State Assembly and he will be that kind of legislator.
Mike and I worked together for Russ Feingold for many years. Working for Russ helped shape Mike’s Progressive values, and showed Mike the importance of listening to constituents and working hard on their behalf.
I’ve watched Mike carry those values while representing us on the Dane County Board. He’s done a lot for our community—he created an eviction legal defense program, funded Ice Age Trail restoration and land preservation, supported the Badger Prairie Needs Network operations and expansion, helped shape the County’s COVID relief spending, and helped get dollars for school mental health.
In the Assembly, I’m certain we can count on Mike to be a proud Progressive in the Feingold tradition. He will fight for our rights, our institutions, and our democracy. He has the experience and skills to succeed in the Capitol. That’s what sets him far apart from the field.
Please join me in voting for Mike Bare for State Assembly on August 9 or vote early.
Cole Leystra
Verona