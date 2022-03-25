The Verona Education Support Personnel Association (VESPA) supports Joe Hanes for school board. VESPA, represents all support staff across VASD, including, but not limited to, educational assistants, special education assistants, school secretaries, library assistants, custodians, swim instructors, health room assistants, food service and security staff. Our members support Verona’s students and families in a variety of ways throughout the District. In Joe Hanes, we support a school board candidate who will work to ensure all voices are represented in decisions impacting our school district. As the parent of young children, Joe understands how critical strong public schools are to our community. In his time on the Board, Joe has modeled collaborative problem solving. He has worked hard to engage parents and staff members to ensure they are represented in Board decision making.
It is important to have school board members who will take the time to ask questions, solicit constituent feedback and make sure all perspectives are heard. Joe has demonstrated this commitment. Joe has the experience, knowledge and passion to be a strong advocate for students, parents and staff on the VASD Board.
Please join us on Tuesday April 5 and vote Joe Hanes for the at-large seat on the Verona Area School Board.
Jennifer Smith, Co-President VEPSA
Verona, WI