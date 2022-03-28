I taught in Verona schools for 27 years, and our daughter attended Verona schools K-12. I'm writing because I support Joe Hanes for the Verona School Board. Joe has done an excellent job as an at-large member listening, asking questions, and supporting students, staff, and administrators. The woman running against him, Jo Ellen Kilkenny, has a troubling history helping to get the music director at her church fired for being gay, supporting using taxpayer money for private schools and being against teaching honestly about racism. I hope Joe is elected to stay on the Board so he can continue helping Verona schools be the best they can be.
Steve Lewis
Fitchburg