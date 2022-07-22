I’m a former Democratic Majority Leader in the State Assembly. I’ve watched Assembly candidates for decades, and I’m impressed with Mike Bare. He is outworking the field, and has a solid record of accomplishment as a member of the County Board.
I was pleased to meet Mike at my door – he’s been doing the hard work it takes to get to know voters and learning what they care about.
Mike is deeply familiar with disability issues, which are close to my heart. Mike shared with me that growing up with his sister Sue, who has a developmental disability, made him the advocate he is today. He is also a full-time advocate who has done serious work on issues of employment, health, housing and poverty, all of which help people with disabilities.
Mike’s progressive values are in the Wisconsin tradition from Bob La Follette to Gaylord Nelson and Mike’s former boss Russ Feingold, and so many more. We are in a moment that calls for leading with those values and Mike has proven he will do just that and deserves your vote.
Jim Wahner, Former Assembly Democratic Majority Leader
Verona