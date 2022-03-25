I am writing in support for the election of Mike Duerst and Deb Paul for the Verona Town Board of Supervisors this April 5th.
The Town of Verona Board needs people like Mike Duerst, an accomplished lifetime town farmer, and Deb Paul who has business management and finance expertise to work through the issues that the complicated mix of modern agriculture & rural development require. Navigating effectively through state statutes and county/city/town ordinances requires their knowledge and experience.
Having been a Town Board Supervisor myself from the southeast part of the Town for 3 terms, I understand the difficulty of maintaining the delicate balance of providing requested services and maintaining true fiscal responsibility. Serving on the Town Board with Mike Duerst and with Deb Paul on the Plan Commission has given me the first-hand experience to know they deal effectively with difficult challenges. Both have a genuine interest in the future of the Town. I will be voting for Mike Duerst and Deb Paul for Town Board Supervisor as I hope you will also.
Robert Rego
Former Town Board Supervisor