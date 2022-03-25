I support Mike Duerst for Town Board Supervisor #3 because he has been an integral part of the Town of Verona all his life. He is a business owner (farmer), has been a Town Board Supervisor, offers diversity to the Board, supports the rural character of the Town and smart growth for the area. Mike has spent 10 years on the EMS Commission, chaired the Finance Committee and was on the Public Works Committee since its inception, being the chair one year.
Mike owns and operates a Century Farm in the Town. He would be the only farmer on the Board if elected. Mike knows about the diverse features of Town, from agricultural lands, open areas, wooded trails, residential development and the Sugar River Flood plain. His farm is located on the Sugar River. Mike thinks about the community. He organized safety days for area firefighters to learn about rescues pertaining to agriculture. He is part of Farm Bureau who have contributed to the Verona Food Pantry. He has seen many changes in the Town and seeks to maintain its diversity of character and will strive to create a viable future.
Do the Town citizens want to have 3 of the 5 Board members living in the same southeast neighborhood of the Town? Two being next door neighbors and the third within walking distance. These 3 potential Board members are part of the same neighborhood association and have similar viewpoints. Mike lives in a different location, the southwest area, and offers a different common-sense perspective from these other potential Board Supervisors. The Town Board needs diversity in its members in order to look outside the box for options to consider.
Mike gets things done! He listens to others and knows how to solve problems. He has negotiated better prices for equipment for the Town and his votes on the Town Board have lowered the Town’s mill rate for taxpayers. He spent time driving around the Town roads to check for needed maintenance. He is willing to work with other Board members to create a bright future to the Town.
Mike deserves your vote! He offers the DIVERSITY the Town Board needs. Mike stands up for All the Residents of the Town.
Deb Herfel
Town of Verona