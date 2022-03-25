Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...West to northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Wisconsin. * WHEN...Until 10 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&

...Periods of Moderate to Heavy Snow Showers This Afternoon And Evening... Look for scattered rain and snow showers to continue this afternoon across southern Wisconsin, becoming mainly snow showers later this afternoon into this evening. Periods of moderate to perhaps heavy snow showers are possible across the area. Expect sudden reductions in visibility to 1 mile or less, along with wind gusts up to 45 MPH. There may be light, slushy snow accumulations on roads, as temperatures drop during this period. These conditions may affect the late afternoon and evening commute. Those traveling this afternoon and evening should remain weather aware, and be prepared to slow down.