Local elections have the biggest impact on our day-to-day lives and produce the lowest voter turnout, which means that every vote matters. VASD supports 5,700 students. Yet only 2,700 people voted in the last school board election here. To have our voices heard by the school board we must vote for its members, period. As a community we must take this election seriously and make the time to vote for who will best serve the students, teachers, and staff in our district.
Joe Hanes has my vote! Joe's priority of ensuring that the district retains its amazing teachers is critical to the future success and viability of our district. Joe is the only candidate endorsed by the teachers association. He is the only candidate that is focused on investing in our public schools. His opponent is pro-voucher schools, which would only make funding our Verona schools more difficult. Joe knows that we must stand up for teachers and all students to make Verona schools strong.
Vote for Joe Hanes on April 5th!
Mara Helmke
Verona