Affordable child care is a constant struggle for Wisconsin families. I have heard from families all across the 80th Assembly District who simply cannot find available child care that fits in their budget.
Every family, including mine, shares this struggle when a classroom closes for an illness, or a provider has to close unexpectedly, or grandpa isn’t available for the pickup after baseball.
The problem is that our state is not investing enough in our child care providers. With child care centers unable to pay staff enough to keep them working, they turn away children and put parents in a difficult situation. In essence, inadequate support for the child care industry unfairly disadvantages working families who want to work.
Governor Evers saw how important accessible and affordable child care is for Wisconsin families, especially during the pandemic. He created the Child Care Counts program to help thousands of providers stay open, keep qualified staff on the job, and provide quality care for over 113,000 kids across Wisconsin.
However, with federal pandemic relief funding for the program about to run out, Wisconsin must step up to ensure childcare providers can stay open, workers can stay on the job, and working families are not left without child care.
Governor Evers proposed investing $340 million in a post-pandemic Child Care Counts program. This funding would stabilize the child care industry and provide much-needed relief to working families.
And the best part is this allocation would barely make a dent in our state's record $7 billion surplus. So, I'm urging you to contact Republican members of the Legislature’s Joint Finance Committee to ensure this program gets funded.
Let's do right by our kids and working families.