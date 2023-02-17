On Feb. 15, Governor Tony Evers delivered his 2023-2025 State Budget Address, outlining Wisconsin’s spending plan for the next biennium. Wisconsin Representative Mike Bare (D-Verona) released the following statement:
“I want to applaud Governor Evers for his commitment to finding solutions to the challenges facing our state. Wisconsin is in the best fiscal position we’ve ever been in. It’s critical we now make smart investments in our schools, communities, and our kids. We have the resources available to us to create an economy that works for everyone.”
“With this budget proposal, Governor Evers has once again shown his commitment to improving the lives of all Wisconsinites, not just our state’s highest earners. My priorities align with his proposals to increase funding for ending the waitlist for children’s long term care, increasing the Earned Income Tax Credit for workers, increasing transitional jobs, and increasing the Homestead Credit.”
“As the governor said in his address this evening ‘We’re not flirting with fringe ideas here, folks…’ and ‘This is a budget about solutions, not wish lists. This is a budget about pragmatism, not politics…’”
“I am committed to working tirelessly with the governor and my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to make progress on these priorities.”