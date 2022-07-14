It seems everywhere you look our families and communities are being hurt by our dysfunctional government.
A lot of what’s happened the past couple years with the pandemic, gun violence, and losing access to abortion in Wisconsin, has been difficult and disturbing. Wisconsin has a history of moving forward, but we’re slipping into what some are calling “The Great Regression.”
But I’m not giving up! I’m relentless about making progress on our challenges. I’m running for State Assembly because I have the experience to help clean up the mess.
I have worked at every level of government. I was a longtime aide to Senator Russ Feingold, where I learned the value of integrity, listening, and making policy using facts, science, and evidence. I have served on the Verona City Council, and I’m currently on the Dane County Board.
For the past 12 years, I’ve been working full time as an anti-poverty advocate at the local, state, and federal level. I have a deep understanding of our public policies, with expertise in economic security, health care, housing, disability, and justice reform.
I have experience getting things done for the people I represent. I pushed developers to dedicate more land for park space as a member of the Verona City Council and its commissions. On the Dane County Board, I created a program to ensure that anyone facing eviction in Dane County has access to legal counsel.
I have advocated for fair pay and treatment of County workers. I have supported efforts to clean up our environment and preserve more Dane County land. I helped secure Dane County COVID relief funding for local businesses, childcare centers, hunger relief, and housing for the homeless.
Being the only Democratic candidate for the 80th Assembly District who is a small business owner gives me perspective too. As an owner of the Biergarten at Olbrich Park, I’ve had to set wages and benefits, and deal with supply chains, vendor relations, budgeting and accounting, our state’s unemployment system, business taxes, and government interactions at every level.
I’d be honored to get things done for you in the State Assembly.
Dane County Supervisor Mike Bare
Candidate for State Assembly in the 80th District