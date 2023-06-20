On June 14, State Assembly District 32 Representative Mike Bare (D-Verona) released the following statement on the passage of AB 245:
“Tonight, I voted against passage of the flawed local government funding plan. The bill attaches numerous unnecessary policy strings to the funding that will further restrict or eliminate local control, disproportionately impact communities of color, restrict public health officials, diminish environmental stewardship, and limit local diversity efforts. Finally, the bill still doesn’t give the City and County of Milwaukee a clearly viable path to indefinite financial solvency. Local leaders best understand their communities. Let’s give them what they need to succeed.”