As we stagger through another election, it’s clear that the “democracy “ touted by the mainstream media is anything but. Our democracy is a sham.
Soon , it will be an authoritarian government cheered on by a mainstream media that gladly accepts any and all campaign monies. Millions upon millions of dollars, laundered as campaign ads.
Ads that promote millionaires to office. Millionaire politicians that have no clue how working people scratch out an existence.
Our media is all in on the funhouse of lies that pass as campaign commercials. It’s sad. But not surprising. For our media is but just another big business. It has no legal obligation to inform us. It’s there to sell us stuff.
So we consume more. To go deeper into debt. Look at the commercials to see who and what owns all of us. Credit card companies ( banks) , pharmaceutical corporations and insurance companies. I almost forgot the fossil fuel companies that try and greenwash their all out efforts to make our only planet unlivable.
It’s all there to make us buy stuff we don’t need and can’t afford. It’s there to get us to vote for political leaders that are horrible people by scaring us with racist ads. It’s there to show us football games that promote more wars and more military spending.
Television is a drug that hypnotizes us into hating people we don’t even know and scaring us into wanting more government control over our lives. As a pharmacist, it amazes me that TV sells drugs to people that have no idea what the drug does or costs.
A prime example is a new injectable drug that helps lower cholesterol. The ad shows slightly overweight people eating the same garbage that put them in this situation , but now with this super expensive injection, they don’t have to change anything that got them here. It’s a win- win for the media.
They get ad dollars from both the drug company and the company that makes the garbage foods we are sold. TV watching is killing all of us by promoting hate, consumption, and stupidity.
We have to do better. Our planet faces ecological collapse and we face continued threats of all out nuclear war. Those are what’s important.
Turn off or throw out your TV. Get outside. Talk to people. We’re more alike than different. Let’s be good humans.
Tim Melin
Verona