The residents of the Town of Verona were fortunate to have Karen and Jeremy Pings, members of the Dane County Farm Bureau, host a non-partisan public form for the four candidates for the two supervisor positions for the Town Board.
This forum was held March 16, 2022 at the Verona Town Hall. Prior to the forum each candidate was given a list of five questions that focused on issues of interest to Town residents. Karen Pings, as the moderator, asked each candidate each question. Mike Duerst, Debbie Paul, Phyllis Wiederhoeft, and Kristin Witte were the four candidates. Subsequently, the forum was opened to questions from the audience.
The candidate’s responses gave residents an opportunity to judge the experience and knowledge of each candidate as well as to gain information on the goals that each candidate had for the future direction of the Town.
Thank you to the candidates for participating in the forum and to members of the Dane County Farm Bureau for hosting this public forum.
Mike Willett and Doug Maxwell
Town of Verona