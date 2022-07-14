Mike Bare has been my friend since preschool. I have forever known him to be kind and thoughtful.
Growing up, Mike’s family always prioritized and raised up his sister, Sue, who has a disability. That included Mike volunteering at both the summer camp Sue attended, and with her Special Olympics teams for many years.
Mike has been Sue’s advocate and biggest fan. His experience being her brother shaped his career and led him to the work he does now as an anti-poverty advocate, and to his public service.
Mike is truly guided by his values, empathy, and a desire to help people. He has demonstrated compassion and leadership throughout his entire life. He is the kind of person we need in state government.
Please join me in voting for my friend Mike Bare for Assembly on Aug. 9.
Carly Willis Powers
Verona Resident