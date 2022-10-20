I have come to believe that political parties can be a detriment to democracy.
The Republicans and Democrats have put their political affiliation first. I am a proud American, the daughter of a WWII Navy veteran and wife of a retired Army Officer. I love America, but there are times that I do not like it very much. I am not a “D” or an “R.”
A history lesson is in order.
The most important theme in George Washington’s 1797 farewell address touched on his concern about political parties.
Like the other founders, Washington considered political parties the curse of republican government. They threatened to divide the electorate into competing groups who might use violence to advance their interests, disrupt the separation of powers, or interfere with the nation’s system of checks and balances.
Political parties vowed to represent their party and left other groups without a voice. (Does this sound familiar?)
The framers tried to create a nonpartisan political system. Benjamin Franklin said, “when you assemble the joint wisdom of the framers, you inevitably assemble their prejudices, passions, opinions, and selfish views.” Yet, Franklin believed the Constitution was as near to perfection as they could get.
Two-hundred, thirty-three years later, the electorate is divided; violence has been used to advance party interests; the separation of powers (legislative, executive, and judicial) is no longer a safeguard to oppressive government. It looks like George Washington was right.
Washington and Franklin would be disappointed to see government in 2022. I am with George and Ben! I’m tired of the lies, back-stabbing, name-calling, slander, libel, and perversion of our Constitution.
I foresee that after the upcoming midterm elections, nothing will change because the R’s and D’s have forgotten that they took an oath to be American first and foremost.
Beth Burke
Verona