How often are you walking in public and you get a whiff of some fruity smell, but aren’t sure where it is coming from? Nine times out of 10 it is from an e-cigarette.
According to the FDA, 14.1% of high school students and 3.3% of middle school students reported current (within the last 30 days) e-cigarette use. This is an increasing epidemic that we are facing everyday, and the ages just keep getting younger for e-cigarette use even while the legal age to purchase a device is still 21.
If you don’t already know, an e-cigarette (also known as a vape) does not contain tobacco, but does use a battery containing a solution of nicotine, flavorings, and other chemicals, some which may be harmful, according to Cancer.gov. Many of these devices are small and very easy to hide, but how are they receiving them?
Many kids ask their older friends, siblings, and even go the route of asking their parents to buy these devices for them legally. While there is no way to prevent the sale knowing that it is for a second party; however, there are signs that can be looked for.
According to Tobacco Control, in December of 2015, there were 9,945 identified vape shops in the US, and there is a very good chance that it has increased since then.
Since the age of e-cigarette users is getting younger and the use of these devices is getting bigger, there has to be a change. According to the FDA, more than a quarter (27.6%) of current youth e-cigarette users use an e-cigarette product every day.
As mentioned before, 3.3% of middle schoolers reported using e-cigarettes, meanwhile their brains aren’t fully developed and they might not even know what they are inhaling. According to the CDC, approximately two-thirds of JUUL users aged 15-24 do not know that JUUL always contains nicotine.
This can go with any device they are using as well. We need to start educating teens on the effects of smoking e-cigarettes along with the smoking of regular cigarettes to create awareness of what could happen to them. There also needs to be more awareness sent out to parents and teachers to look for signs that their kids/students may be using e-cigarettes.
This starts at a low level, but also needs change at the legal level.
Cassie Reynolds
Verona