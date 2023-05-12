This letter is a follow-up to a letter to the editor that was published on March 23 in the Verona Press. In that letter I addressed the two scheduled asynchronous school days in the Verona Area School District (VASD) for the 2023-24 school year and questioned whether these two days align with the mission statement of VASD.
Since my letter was published in March, another VASD parent has had conversations with the following VASD administrators: the director of elementary education, the assistant superintendent, the superintendent, and two school board members. In these conversations and in our own research, here is what we have found:
The two scheduled asynchronous days count towards the 1,137 hours of instruction requirement of the Department of Public Instruction (DPI) for grades 7-12. The asynchronous days of November 4, 2022 and November 3, 2023 overlap with staff professional development days. The asynchronous days of December 21, 2022 and December 22, 2023 overlap with teacher wellness days.
DPI states on its website, "In computing the minimum number of instructional hours…, schools may not count days and parts of days on which parent and teacher conferences are held, staff development or in service programs are held, schools are closed for inclement weather and no compensatory instruction is offered virtually, and when no direct instruction is provided."
How is it possible for these asynchronous days to count towards the minutes of instruction when they seem in direct conflict with what DPI’s website says?
Some families who have children with Individualized Educational Plans or special needs have told us that their children do not receive their required services and therapies on scheduled asynchronous days that they would normally receive on an in person school day.
Barriers are in place for students who would normally receive free and reduced lunches on scheduled asynchronous days. A parent must call the central office and request food for those days.
In looking at all the public school district calendars for the 2023-24 school year in Dane County, no school has scheduled asynchronous school days except Stoughton High School, and this is to allow for their students to take the ACT test.
As per the superintendent, there is no data to show how asynchronous school days are beneficial and/or are closing educational gaps in VASD.
The bottom line is this: in a race to the bottom, VASD is leading the way