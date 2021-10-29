As Dave Richardson moved through his final days as the Verona Area School District head football coach he undoubtedly received a host of well-deserved appreciations and congratulations.
As fans looking for a victory on Friday nights, Dave and his team gave us much to celebrate.
Anyone who has ever coached at the high school level understands the demands that impact personal relationships, family commitments and a coach’s crucial bond with student athletes. Dave’s passion for the game had more to do with the teaching and relationship-building that happened outside of the game.
Mr. Richardson set the gold standard as a teaching coach and colleague who made football a journey beyond the Xs and Os required for success on the field. At the end of each season, his players knew they were trusted, respected and valued.
Mr. Richardson always coached with the hope that the inspiration shared on the field would give all of them a reason to believe in themselves and each other.
The Verona football team’s Twitter account spoke for all of us, “Thank you for your years of dedication and the wonderful impact you’ve left on our community. Thank you for all you’ve done impacting countless current and former student athletes. Your legacy lives on!”
In a recent interview with the Verona Press, Dave shared his thoughts on his retirement, “It’s always been my goal to leave the room a better place.” Mr. Richardson, I am happy to join the students, staff and community in a standing ovation in recognition of your dream having been accomplished.
You left the room a better place. You mattered!
Bill Conzemius, PhD
Former Verona Area School District superintendent