I am submitting this letter in support of Chad Kemp Wisconsin Assembly.
As a longtime member of our community and public servant, Chad understands the challenging issues before us. Chad supports properly funding our public schools for our children, expanding Medicaid for all, fighting for reproductive justice, protecting our environment for future generations, and preserving our democracy.
I currently serve with Chad on the city council and he has demonstrated that he is the type of representative that we need. His character, empathy, and willingness to listen to others, are essential qualities that I look for in a leader.
Chad's legal background will serve us well as he will be able to read and interpret the drafted legislation and more importantly understand the consequences should the legislation become a law. This will be of particular importance as we face an uphill battle to restore reproductive rights to the citizens of Wisconsin.
As a member of the city council, Chad serves as the chair of the finance committee and during the COVID-19 pandemic he helped provide grants to local businesses that were struggling to make ends meet. These are businesses that serve our community and provide jobs and income for people that live here in Verona.
This understanding of the function of government at the city level will be of great value when asked to translate that for the state as a whole.
Chad brings both the practical knowledge and empathetic reasoning that is sorely needed in state government.
I would be proud to have Chad as our next state representative. I hope you will join me in casting your vote for him on Aug. 9.
Rye Kimmett
Verona Alder District 2