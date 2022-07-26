The state of Wisconsin is at a crossroads and we need elected officials that are not only qualified, but are humble and willing to listen first. That is why I am endorsing Chad Kemp for State Assembly.
Chad's roots run deep in the area. He first came to Verona in 1984 to attend kindergarten and graduated in 1997.
He only left the area to attend the University of Wisconsin for both undergraduate and law school. He returned to Verona because he loves this community and wanted to raise his three children in the area.
I currently serve with Chad as a member of the common council and in that time I have learned that he has the temperament and empathy rarely seen in elected officials today. Chad has served our community since 2018 and in that time he has served as council president, chair of the finance committee, chair of the personnel committee and the public works committee.
Additionally, Chad has served the community as a board member of the Verona Area Swim Team and Little John's Kitchen. Chad's experience is certainly deep, but his willingness to listen to others, build consensus, and find common solutions are qualities that very few have. Without question, his presence in the assembly will serve the district and the state well.
This is why I am voting for Chad in the Aug. 9 primary. I strongly encourage you to do so as well.
Phil Hoechst
Verona Alder - District 3