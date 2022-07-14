As a longtime Verona resident, parent, and Alder on the Verona City Council, I enthusiastically endorse Mike Bare for State Assembly.
I served with Mike during his time on Verona’s City Council, Parks and Rec Board, and Plan Commission. Mike was always prepared for meetings and able to easily define problems and identify solutions.
Mike continues to serve constituents well as a member of the County Board. Even throughout the extremely trying times the pandemic brought, Mike distinguished himself with a record of accomplishments.
As a fulltime public policy advocate and former longtime aide to Russ Feingold, Mike brings a valuable depth of knowledge and care to his public service. I can attest to how hard Mike works and how well he understands issues that would be in front of him in the Legislature.
He has the savvy to navigate that complex environment. Mike Bare is who we need in the State Assembly to get things done for us during these challenging times.
I trust Mike to represent us very well, and I hope you’ll join me in voting for him.
Heather Reekie
Verona