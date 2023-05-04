Garbage.
If anyone drives from Verona to Madison you can’t help but notice all the garbage along the highway. It’s everywhere. Almost 100 percent of it is plastic.
Water softener salt bags are most prominent. How does it end up there? I doubt people are throwing them out their car windows.
It’s sad, but it also puts a mirror up to the disposable society in which we live in. We’re all a part of it. We buy stuff and when it breaks or we get bored with it, we toss it in the garbage. To the landfill ( or the side of the highway).
In the case of the landfill it’s out of sight, out of mind. The highway garbage reminds us that it never truly goes away. It goes somewhere. The oceans are filled with garbage. Our country sometimes ships garbage to poor nations. Nations that have had their resources taken from them and then receive garbage as thanks.
Few think about how much garbage we generate, until you see it. Next to the highway. Near a bike path. Floating in a lake or ocean. The plastic garbage that we all toss will be around for thousands of years. It leaches out toxins that we all absorb.
Every person. Every living thing. It messes up our endocrine function. It’s poison. To become aware is the first step in fixing a problem.
We have a plastic problem. If you need a reminder, just look at our highway corridors.
It’s where the garbage is.
Tim Melin
Verona