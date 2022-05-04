In March 2022, Governor Evers signed into law a bipartisan bill (Bill 619) decriminalizing fentanyl testing strips. Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is 100 times more potent than morphine. According to the CDC, synthetic opioids are the primary cause of overdose deaths in the United States and have been on the rise in Wisconsin and Dane County.
Fentanyl testing strips are small strips of paper that have the ability to detect the presence of fentanyl using only water and a sample of the substance being tested. Widespread public access to testing strips would allow for informed consumption, increase harm reduction strategies and initiatives, and decrease overdose-related deaths.
Currently, Public Health and Vivent Health are handing out testing strips for free, no questions asked, at three locations in Madison:
600 Williamson St, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
2705 E. Washington Ave, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
2300 S Park St., Suite 2010, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Kimberly Landry
Madison