A recent published study reports that over the last 50 years, the Earth’s wildlife populations have plunged an average of 69 percent. It’s frightening to think about what has happened to our ecological diversity.
Scientists say we are experiencing the sixth extinction of planet earth. It’s happening, and our leaders do nothing to stop it or even slow it down. An economic system that encourages continuous growth, overpopulation and our desire for comfort and convenience are all major contributors to this mind blowing decline in wildlife.
We all want that 2-acre lot in the country and three cars and the freedom to jump in an airplane and fly anywhere we please. Making money is job number one and that usually involves destroying our natural world in some shape or form.
We are committing suicide when we place the accumulation of wealth over the health of our planet’s biosphere. It’s what happens when one species (human beings) exerts its violent superiority over all other animals, plants and insects.
Let’s also include air, soil and water in all of this. We have already sacrificed huge areas of our planet for profit, to make nuclear weapons and to dump our garbage.
In America’s own backyard, the Caribbean, Latin American and Amazon regions have experienced a 94 percent drop in 48 years. Wildlife, insects, fungi, clean water and good soil are what sustain us. We’ve lost touch with the natural world and in doing so, we don’t care if it gets destroyed (unless it’s right next to our own homes).
In order to have a healthy planet, we have to vastly decrease our consumption. We have to take care of each other and the species that are left. No more superiority over all the beasts. That won’t work anymore.
Lastly , we need to kick our fossil fuel addiction. It heats our climate, poisons our land and the petroleum makes the plastics that are messing up our reproductive and immune systems.
The greenwashing by our oil companies and the media is criminal - don’t believe it for one second. Every year thousands of species have become extinct because of human intervention.
I used to think we needed to save what’s left for our children. I no longer find that true. Save what’s left because it’s the right thing to do. It’s what being a good human being is.
Fight the good fight.
Tim Melin
Verona