The recent mailer put out by the Verona Area School Board (VASB) and your article in the paper this Thursday outlines the board’s attempt to justify using $19 million of tax money for operating expenses instead of paying down debt as originally planned.
Their thinly veiled scheme to mask $19 in additional spending is shameful. This scheme just pushes additional spending into the future under the guise of no new taxes now.
The current board pats the past board and Superintendent Gorrell on the back for fiscal responsibility when in reality they, and he, blew a ton of money on gold plating the new high school and simultaneously did not plan for future operating expenses.
Don’t be confused by the numbers. Look at your property tax bill and see where they are going. In 2016 my VASD tax was $3,569, in 2021 it was $4,813, in the exact same house, an increase of 35%. What lies in the future ???
We all need to vote against this scheme and make the VASB make some tough decisions.
John Senseman
Verona