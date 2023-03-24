This is a call to action. The federal government is reducing assistance to the poorest among us. Pandemic-era programs are sunsetting, but the profound need is not.
As inflation spikes and the gap between rich and poor grows daily, our neighbors in poverty face increasing challenges to feed their families.
Society does not enjoy the luxury of looking away from those who suffer. Nor can we blame the poor for poverty. Many who struggle are seniors who worked hard, helped build our community, and who now choose between medication and food.
There are neighbors with vital jobs at low wages, too low to stretch to cover basic needs. Still others are neighbors with mental or physical limitations that bar the door for them to the American Dream. These are all people with serious life challenges who, like everyone, simply strive to do the best we can.
There is no “us” or “them.” There is only us.
Please consider a financial contribution to a local food pantry. Find a few hours each week to become a regular volunteer. We can choose to judge, or we can choose to help.
Local food pantries are facing unprecedented pressure to serve our neighbors. Each of us has something to offer.
You can make a difference. Will you?
Bob Kasieta
President, Badger Prairie Needs Network, Inc. (BPNN.org)