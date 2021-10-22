It often seems society is spinning out of control.
Turn on the news and people are fighting against one another or destroying the natural world. Things seem to not make sense.
As a nation (and world) we are experiencing something unprecedented: humankind manufactured extinction. I used to think that if people would just drive less or recycle more we could stop this ecological disaster.
But there is more to it than that. It’s actually a case where we are in this mess because of a few hundred very greedy people and corporations. These are people that have more money than they could ever spend and yet want even more.
To the point of pumping oil out of the ground and then polluting and heating the planet. Pumping oil to make plastics that cause endocrine system changes. To cut down rainforests to graze cattle. To dump chemicals in the rivers where poor people live.
We are all told to consume more because it is good for the economy. But whose economy?
Certainly not the natural world economy, where wild areas continue to be destroyed in the name of development. Where land is sacrificed for mines and pipelines and toxic waste dumps.
The wealthy that own everything, including our government, are the reason we are in this mess. We need to stop blaming ourselves and wake up to this fact.
In a just world, people shouldn’t have to go into deep debt to get an education. People shouldn’t have to be afraid to see a doctor because it could wipe out their savings. People shouldn’t have to be afraid to walk outside because gun makers have flooded our streets with weapons.
But that is the world created by these ultra rich people.
With the invention of technology that puts a computer in everyone’s hands, these sane people try to control how we think and feel. It’s time to wake up and realize that it’s not reality that is presented to us.
It’s a distraction. It’s a lie.
Species extinction is real. Water unfit to drink is real. People sleeping under freeways is real. It’s up to all of us to realize that their greed is destroying our planet.
A new system is needed where sustainability, justice and peace guide us all. It’s the only option that will save us, and provide a livable planet for our children.
Tim Melin
Verona