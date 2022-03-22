As a fellow parent with children in the district, Joe Hanes understands the issues our schools face right now and will listen to those who may have opinions that differ from his own. He understands the diversity in our district’s students and staff are an asset.
Students deserve to see school board officials who believe that every student can be successful. Students deserve to have school board officials who see their minority status or intersectionality of identities as a strength.
Regardless of their religious affiliation, socioeconomic status, race, sexual orientation or gender identity, the district must have leadership that upholds a broad and inclusive welcome.
Joe Hanes is the only candidate for an at-large seat who will embrace that welcome.
Rachel Kleber
City of Verona