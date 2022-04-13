I want to express my gratitude to my supporters in the recent election for the Town of Verona Supervisor Seat 3. I especially enjoyed meeting and talking with so many of you who took the time to express your concerns and questions. Hopefully I answered your questions about policy and my philosophy in order to help you make informed decisions.
I encourage all of us to continue being involved in local politics. I feel that this is very important as we move ahead to bring back elections that are meaningful, informative, and directed at positive and practical solutions. Candidates made promises and gave information that now should be transferred into action that should serve all of the Town. It is up to us all to serve as reminders of those promises and of accurate information for transparent and ethical decisions.
Phyllis Wiederhoeft
Town of Verona