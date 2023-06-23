Kudos to the Verona Common Council for passing the Verona Display of Flag policy during the common council meeting on June 12. Along with the lesson on which flags can be displayed without authorization from the council, the rationale for the city policy to display commemorative flags that do require council approval was clear and thought out.
With this policy, the standards will ensure that requests from various groups to fly commemorative flags are applied fairly and uniformly and will guide the voting actions of the council. The significance of flying the flags will provide visible community support for citizens, some of whom are and have been disenfranchised by society, and for causes that enhance and promote a healthy community.
Thank you for your vote and for allowing the progress flag to be flown in June, and all the others that we will see on future display.
Charlotte Jerney
Verona