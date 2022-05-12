The recently leaked Supreme Court decision that takes away a woman’s right to an abortion sends a chilling message to everyone in this nation. That message is this: That unless you are a white straight, Christian male, then you are a second class citizen.
This ruling is not about abortion and caring about babies. If it were about babies , we’d give mothers the support they need. Free birthing and childcare. Paid time off for the first year. Financial and emotional support for both the mother and baby.
I don’t see that happening at all.
No, this is about men controlling women. It’s about making women carry babies after being raped. It’s about making women go to full term with an ectopic pregnancy. It’s disgusting.
We see the same religious and white dominance when it comes to laws that prohibit support for gay people and laws prohibit the teachings of our slavery past. Laws that prohibit the teaching of Native American genocide.
Our Supreme Court is carrying out the wishes of the White Supremacist Christian Right. The Supreme Court and our National Government have no moral legitimacy. The taking of a woman’s right to choose her health options is just the beginning.
We’ll soon see the dismantling of our public education system. Already we see the cries of the far right regarding what our children are taught. They don’t want our history of slavery and genocide to be taught to our students. Gay and lesbian people are never to be mentioned, or if mentioned, in a bad way.
It’s ironic that Americans seem to brag about our freedoms. It’s a lie. The Supreme Court just told us so.
This is the same Supreme Court that ruled the Corporations are people when it comes to speech and campaign donations. It’s so absurd that you couldn’t make up anything more absurd.
What do we do? I don’t know.
Our government is so corrupted by corporations that we can’t even find good people to run for office. Our nation has quickly become a dystopian land for anyone not male, white and straight. For those of us that seek justice for everyone, these are sad times indeed.
The Supreme Court has ruled that women are second class citizens and that having babies is their lot in life.
The Handmaid's Tale has come true. We must mourn and we must act for justice.
Tim Melin
Verona