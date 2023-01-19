Another Martin Luther King holiday has come and gone and I wonder how much of the great Dr. King’s words do we actually heed.
Dr. King gave his life, literally, to end hatred, racism and war. It was his opposition to war in Vietnam that ended up costing him his life.
Once he was dead it was safe to sing praises to him. For he was no longer alive to hold a mirror to the atrocities that are committed by a military, and war-worshipping society.
Wars where children and old people are killed and maimed in disproportionate numbers. Where schools, hospitals, places of worship and family celebrations are destroyed by bombs from above.
This is what Dr. King talked about in his famous Riverside Church (Beyond Vietnam) speech. The speech that always gets shoved aside by the “l Have a Dream” speech. The Riverside speech spoke truthfully about what truly was going on in the world.
One of the best sentences was “A nation that continues year after year to spend more money on military defense than on programs of social uplift is approaching spiritual death.” It sounds as relevant today as it did 55 years ago.
The wars fought around the globe have caused the displacement of millions from their homelands. The Ukraine, Syria and Iraq are examples. Watch the movie “The Swimmers,” to see what war does to create refugees.
In our society today. Our military budget continues to balloon , while budget cuts are made to school lunch programs. Locally, we read a Verona Press that describes school lockdown and active shooter drills.
Our society is so sick they mass shootings don’t even shock us anymore. Dr King gets a well-deserved holiday, but our leaders continue to wage wars.
Carl Wendell Hines wrote a poem following the assassination of Malcolm X. It’s called “Now That He is Safely Dead” and it applies to Dr. King as well: “Now that he is safely dead let us praise him. Build monuments to his glory, sing hosannas to his name. Dead men make such convenient heroes. They cannot rise to challenge the images we would fashion from their lives. And besides, it is easier to build monuments than to make a better world.”
The masters of war need to be called to account. Our people and our planet suffer from war.
Let’s truly honor Dr. King.