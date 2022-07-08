It’s now official - abortion is no longer a legal and safe medical procedure for women in many states. This includes Wisconsin.
Our Federal Supreme Court has ruled that women have no rights when it comes to their own reproductive health. None. Five justices (two of which have been accused of sexual harassment and worse) decided this.
It’s incredible when you step back and look at it. Four men and one radical right Christian fundamentalist took away the rights of over half our population. Mothers, daughters, sisters and all women are now relegated to being baby breeders.
It sounds harsh , but that’s what this ruling does. Some states are even trying try prevent women from leaving their state to get an abortion in a state where it is still legal. Reminds me of slave catchers from years ago.
The women haters that write these laws aren’t going to stop at regulating abortion. Next it’ll be the banning of any birth control. Next we’ll see same sex relationships banned.
Folks, fascism is here in this good old freedom-proclaiming United States of America.
This ruling won’t stop abortions from happening. What it will do is make safe abortion illegal. It’ll make women carry ectopic pregnancies. It’ll make rape victims carry a baby.
Women will die because of this. It’s not “pro-life.” It’s anti- woman.
White middle and upper class women will always be able to get an abortion. It will be the poor, the marginalized and the people of color that will be harmed disproportionately.
Our nation does very little help pregnant women and new moms. This is just heaping more punishment upon them.
Men should never dictate what is right when it comes to a woman's health. It’s ironically sad that three of the justices that decided this case lied to the U.S. Senate during their confirmation hearings. One even cried ( that would be Mr Kavanaugh).
Our Supreme Court based many of its arguments on original Constitutional Law. A Constitution written by male slave owners. Women could not vote and black people were property.
Justice has become meaningless when it comes to this Supreme Court. Fight for the rights of women.
Give to organizations that support them (The Women’s Medical Fund is a good start). Don’t give your money to organizations that support the suppression of women.
Let’s all work to support equality and justice.
Tim Melin
Verona