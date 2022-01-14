Weather Alert

...Light Snow May Cause Slippery Roads... Steady light snow will continue across parts of south central Wisconsin into the evening. Accumulations of 1 to 3 inches is possible west and southwest of Madison, in the Darlington, Dodgeville and Spring Green areas. Less than an inch is expected from the Wisconsin Dells south to Madison and Janesville. The light snow may cause slippery conditions to develop, especially on untreated and secondary roads as well as overpasses. Be ready to slow down this afternoon and evening.