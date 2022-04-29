The Verona Senior Center provides Meals on Wheels to interested people Monday through Friday. They serve both the City and Town of Verona. Delivery is between 11 a.m. and about noon and takes individual drivers about an hour to deliver between three to eight meals.
Most of the recipients are located within easy driving distance of the senior center and are all very thankful for the service.
The center is always short of driver volunteers and it would be nice if the ranks of drivers could be supplemented by some of the other 14,000 people who live in our community.
I am a volunteer driver who enjoys the experience and I would like to see more people sign up who have the time around the lunch hour.
Thanks to the staff at the Senior Center who make this happen every day and juggle the schedules to get it done.
John Senseman
Verona