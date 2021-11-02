I live on Shady Oak Ln in the Town of Verona, near the Marty property which the city may be planning to annex. I am against this annexation as proposed by the Veridian Company.
I believe this proposed development with its relatively high housing density would ruin the rural nature of the area and is not consistent with the spirit of the boundary agreement with the Town of Verona. The Town's determination to remain a rural environment is well known and is memorialized in its boundary agreement with the City.Furthermore, the current boundary agreement for Area B of the agreement includes the following:
"The parties acknowledge that all of the land within Area B is not likely to be developed at urban densities within the term of this agreement but may be developed in the future." ( The term of this agreement is ten years from June 20, 2016)
Shady Oak Lane is a rural road which has already had significant traffic increases because of its connection to the Epic campus. The proposed development will destroy the rural nature of the lane. The significant number of single family houses and driveways directly and individually accessing Shady Oak Ln is unacceptable.
This proposed development and the other developments proposed and contemplated for the towns property will destroy any and all attempts to maintain the rural nature of the town and produce a high density corridor from Fitchburg to Madison to the City and through the Town.
The City of Verona should concentrate its near term development projects within the existing city limits and maintain its current comprehensive plan. Future developments in the rural areas should stick to low density single family houses.
John Senseman
Verona